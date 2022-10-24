You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazardous Materials technicians called to Osterville for mercury spill

Hazardous Materials technicians called to Osterville for mercury spill

October 24, 2022

OSTERVILLE – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Osterville around 2:45 PM Monday. A broken thermometer reportedly caused a mercury spill at a residence on Oak Ridge Road. No injuries were reported.

