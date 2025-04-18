You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to mercury spill in Harwich

April 18, 2025

HARWICH – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Harwich Friday afternoon. According to reports a mercury thermometer broke at a residence on Sequatton Lane. No injuries were reported.

