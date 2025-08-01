ORLEANS – Hazardous materials crews were called to Orleans about 4:30 PM Friday. Fire officials made the request for an issue with an underground propane tank on Nauset Heights Road. Further details were not immediately available.
Hazmat crews called to Orleans for issue with propane tank
August 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
