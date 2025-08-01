You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Orleans for issue with propane tank

Hazmat crews called to Orleans for issue with propane tank

August 1, 2025

ORLEANS – Hazardous materials crews were called to Orleans about 4:30 PM Friday. Fire officials made the request for an issue with an underground propane tank on Nauset Heights Road. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 