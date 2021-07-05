You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hazmat crews called to Yarmouth for mercury spill

Hazmat crews called to Yarmouth for mercury spill

July 5, 2021

YARMOUTH – State Hazardous Material technicians were called to Yarmouth shortly after noon Monday. A light bulb containing mercury reportedly broke prompting the response to Hunter’s Circle. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 