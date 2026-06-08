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HazMat technicians called for mercury spill in Mashpee

June 8, 2026

MASHPEE – Hazardous materials technicians were called to a reported mercury spill in Mashpee Monday afternoon. Firefighters evacuated the building on Mall Way when they arrived about 4 PM. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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