MASHPEE – Hazardous materials technicians were called to a reported mercury spill in Mashpee Monday afternoon. Firefighters evacuated the building on Mall Way when they arrived about 4 PM. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
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HazMat technicians called for mercury spill in Mashpee
June 8, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee