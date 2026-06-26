Video: Hazmat technicians called to West Dennis Beach after lithium-ion battery explosion



DENNIS – Hazardous materials technicians were called to West Dennis Beach late Friday afternoon. According to reports, a lithium-ion battery for a hydrofoil exploded. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were working to submerge the battery in water. A Tier 1 Hazmat response was requested. Further details were not immediately available.



Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



Additional video by Blake Sears/Signal News Network/CWN