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Video: Hazmat technicians called to West Dennis Beach after lithium-ion battery explosion

June 26, 2026


DENNIS – Hazardous materials technicians were called to West Dennis Beach late Friday afternoon. According to reports, a lithium-ion battery for a hydrofoil exploded. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were working to submerge the battery in water. A Tier 1 Hazmat response was requested. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Additional video by Blake Sears/Signal News Network/CWN

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