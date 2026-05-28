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Head of the Bay Road in Bourne closed after traffic crash

May 28, 2026

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Bourne Police report that Head to the Bay Road was closed in the area of Plymouth Lane due to a two vehicle crash. No serious injuries were reported.

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