BOURNE – Bourne Police report that Head to the Bay Road was closed in the area of Plymouth Lane due to a two vehicle crash. No serious injuries were reported.
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Head of the Bay Road in Bourne closed after traffic crash
May 28, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne