Head-on crash in Falmouth sends one person to hospital

December 26, 2025

FALMOUTH – A head-on crash about 2:30 PM Friday sent one person to Falmouth Hospital. The collision happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Aubuchon Hardware. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.

