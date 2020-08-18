You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash on at exit 10 on Route 6 closes highway

Head-on crash on at exit 10 on Route 6 closes highway

August 18, 2020

HARWICH – A head-on crash was reported on Route 6 at exit 10 shortly before 10 AM Tuesday morning. Several people were evaluated but no life-threatening injuries were reported. Route 6 was closed in both directions while the scene was worked and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

