BOURNE – A reported head-on crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) shut down the southbound lanes. The collision happened about 8 PM south of Barlow’s Landing Road. EMTs evaluated victims for injuries but luckily none appeared serious. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Head-on crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Bourne
November 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
