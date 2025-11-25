You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Bourne

Head-on crash stalls traffic on Route 28 in Bourne

November 24, 2025

BOURNE – A reported head-on crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) shut down the southbound lanes. The collision happened about 8 PM south of Barlow’s Landing Road. EMTs evaluated victims for injuries but luckily none appeared serious. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

