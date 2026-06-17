Head-on crash with injuries on Sandwich Road in Bourne

BOURNE – Two vehicles collided head-on in Bourne around 7:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by Long Boat just west of the Mid-Cape Connector. A Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tacoma collided. One person was transported to the Gallo Ice Arena to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.