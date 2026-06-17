BOURNE – Two vehicles collided head-on in Bourne around 7:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by Long Boat just west of the Mid-Cape Connector. A Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tacoma collided. One person was transported to the Gallo Ice Arena to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
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Head-on crash with injuries on Sandwich Road in Bourne
June 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne