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Head-on crash with injuries on Sandwich Road in Bourne

June 17, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

BOURNE – Two vehicles collided head-on in Bourne around 7:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by Long Boat just west of the Mid-Cape Connector. A Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Tacoma collided. One person was transported to the Gallo Ice Arena to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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