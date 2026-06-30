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Heat advisory in effect Wednesday through Saturday

June 30, 2026


URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
125 PM EDT Tue Jun 30 2026

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable and Dukes Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story

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