Heat advisory in effect Wednesday through Saturday

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
125 PM EDT Tue Jun 30 2026
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable and Dukes Counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.