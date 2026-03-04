You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Heavy damage but no injuries after traffic crash in Brewster

Heavy damage but no injuries after traffic crash in Brewster

March 4, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BREWSTER – Two vehicles collided early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main Street (Route 6A) and Underpass Road in Brewster. Despite heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 