BREWSTER – Two vehicles collided early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main Street (Route 6A) and Underpass Road in Brewster. Despite heavy damage, no serious injuries were reported. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Heavy damage but no injuries after traffic crash in Brewster
Heavy damage but no injuries after traffic crash in Brewster
March 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Brewster