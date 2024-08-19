You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Heavy rain causes flooding of Five Corners area of Tisbury

Heavy rain causes flooding of Five Corners area of Tisbury

August 19, 2024

Webcam image/CWN

TISBURY – Tisbury Police reported that 5 Corners did flood earlier Monday due to heavy rain. Police said you definitely want to avoid driving through unless you want to break down, be stuck in the rain, and have your vehicle towed. And then traffic WILL back up for miles and nobody will be happy with your decision to try and make it through. Water is already deeper than the bumpers of some vehicles driving through. Don’t be that person……Please, avoid the area, unless it is an emergency.

