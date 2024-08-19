TISBURY – Tisbury Police reported that 5 Corners did flood earlier Monday due to heavy rain. Police said you definitely want to avoid driving through unless you want to break down, be stuck in the rain, and have your vehicle towed. And then traffic WILL back up for miles and nobody will be happy with your decision to try and make it through. Water is already deeper than the bumpers of some vehicles driving through. Don’t be that person……Please, avoid the area, unless it is an emergency.
Heavy rain causes flooding of Five Corners area of Tisbury
August 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
