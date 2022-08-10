Heavy rain from thunderstorms cause problems with Provincetown sewer system

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police forwarded the following alert Tuesday evening: Because of this afternoons heavy rain and thunderstorms, the central vacuum sewer station, that runs the Commercial district downtown sewer system, is currently suffering an electrical malfunction.

The team from the Wastewater Treatment Facility are working hard to remedy the problem but in the meantime you must stop doing anything that may add waste to the system.

That means no dishes, no laundry and no bathrooms. Essentially anything that adds waste into the sewer system. If you continue doing these functions you may create a sewer backup into your property.

Please know that the team at the wastewater treatment team and your Department of Public Works crews are working as fast as they can to get the central vacuum system up and running. Should you experience a sewer emergency please call 508-487-5474 and leave a message with the answering service.

Your call will be addressed as soon as possible.

Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation during this

This update was issued later in the evening: The Wastewater Treatment team reports that the central vacuum station has been repaired.

However due to the length of the outage, there may be other issues along the vacuum line.

The sewer team has called in extra staff to assist. It may take several hours to troubleshoot and make sure the system is up running properly however there could be some isolated issues with the vacuum sewer system.

While there has been no reported issues at this time, you should limit your use of the sewer system for the remainder of this evening.

Should you encounter any issues, please call the emergency answering service at 508-487-5474.

All issues will be addressed as soon as possible.