Help find Dara Gannon’s Unity Tour bicycle



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that eight days ago, Dara Gannon’s “Specialized” custom bicycle fell off her vehicle as she was heading to train for the Police Unity Tour. When she turned around to retrieve the bicycle it was already gone. It is white and had “Gannon” stickers on it.

Dara participates in the three day “Police Unity Tour” bicycle ride that starts in Massachusetts and ends in Washington D.C. during the National Law Enforcement Memorial Week. Riders from across the country converge on Washington at the same time in honor of Law Enforcement

Officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Dara rides in honor of her husband Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon who lost his life on April12, 2018.

The bicycle is very special to Dara and she is hopeful that whoever “found” the bicycle will return it so that it could be put back in service to continue her mission to remember the sacrifices of fallen officers and support their families.

If you have any information on the bicycle, please call Chief Frederickson at 508-775-0445 ext. 2156 or email at [email protected]

Thank you.