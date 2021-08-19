30 years after Hurricane Bob, Cape Cod warned that Henri could impact the region by Sunday



CAPE COD – Interests in the northeast including the Cape and Islands are being advised to monitor Tropical Storm Henri which could pass over or near the Cape on Sunday:

Link to National Hurricane Center

Link to National Weather Service in Boston

Latest advisory: BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Henri Advisory Number 14

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082021

500 AM AST Thu Aug 19 2021

…HENRI FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE OVER THE WESTERN ATLANTIC

BY FRIDAY…

…INTERESTS IN THE NORTHEASTERN U.S. SHOULD MONITOR ITS PROGRESS…

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…29.5N 69.5W

ABOUT 525 MI…845 KM SE OF CAPE HATTERAS NORTH CAROLINA

ABOUT 810 MI…1300 KM S OF NANTUCKET MASSACHUSETTS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…70 MPH…110 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 260 DEGREES AT 9 MPH…15 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…995 MB…29.39 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada should

monitor the progress of Henri.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Henri was

located near latitude 29.5 North, longitude 69.5 West. Henri is

moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km/h). A turn toward the

northwest is forecast on Friday, followed by an acceleration toward

the north and north-northeast Saturday and Sunday. On the forecast

track, the center of Henri will remain well offshore the east coast

of the United States over the next couple of days but could

approach southeastern New England on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days,

and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Henri should continue to affect Bermuda

during the next day or so. Swells are expected to increase across

much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada later this

week and this weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening

surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your

local weather office.

Boston statement: Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

447 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northern Connecticut, all of

Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island.

.DAY ONE…Today and tonight.

Hazardous weather is not expected at this time.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to track near Cape Cod and the

Islands or just offshore Sunday into Monday. There is the potential

for damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and storm surge flooding.

______

Today is the 30th anniversary of Hurricane Bob, the last major hurricane to hit the Cape. One of the most iconic photos of that story was this scene on Commercial Street in Provincetown in the far west end by the West End Lot. A huge tree uprooted onto a house.