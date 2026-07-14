High rip current risk, elevated fire risk, air quality alert

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…HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents expected, especially on south-facing beaches.

* WHERE…Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM EDT Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

…ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR MASSACHUSETTS…

Hot temperatures combined with gusty southwesterly winds 20-35 mph are expected today across Massachusetts. These conditions combined with the lack of recent significant rainfall, fuel conditions, and recent fire activity will lead to elevated fire weather concerns. Use caution when handling and disposing of ignition sources such as matches or cigarettes.

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT TUESDAY…

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Alert for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Alert day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Air is unhealthy for sensitive children and adults, such as those with asthma, lung or heart disease, and older adults. Sensitive children and adults should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

For additional information, please visit the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection website at: https://mass.gov/dep/massair/forecast