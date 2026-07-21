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High Surf Advisory 6 AM Wednesday through 8 PM Thursday

July 20, 2026

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
249 PM EDT Mon Jul 20 2026

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone.

* WHERE…Washington, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Nantucket MA, and Newport RI Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

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