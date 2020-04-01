High Wind Watch; Coastal Flood Watch

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

331 PM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

333 PM EDT Wed Apr 1 2020

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (4.6 to 13.9 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Eastern Essex MA, Suffolk MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA and Dukes MA Counties.

* WHEN…Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore from Gloucester to Newburyport. Wave action will likely cause some washover onto coastal roads around the time of high tide. Expect minor coastal flooding of some low-lying roadways. Minor coastal flooding occurs in Provincetown, in the vicinity of Race Point Road and Provincetown Airport. In Truro backwater flooding occurs along the Pamet River. Minor coastal flooding occurs along Morrissey Boulevard in Boston.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is at least a 50 percent probability of moderate coastal flooding along the entire eastern MA coastline with the highest risk across Cape Cod and Nantucket.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.