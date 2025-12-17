High Wind Watch from Friday morning through Friday afternoon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

117 AM EST Wed Dec 17 2025

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.