High Wind Watch from Friday morning through Friday afternoon

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
117 AM EST Wed Dec 17 2025
…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, and Nantucket MA Counties.
* WHEN…From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.