Highbank Bridge to close June 1st-5th

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: The Highbank Bridge will close completely from June 1 to June 5 between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily due to construction work by on the Dennis side.

During hours of construction, motorists travelling to Dennis may find it easier to use Route 6 via Exit 78 A/B to avoid delays.

Traffic will be detoured down either Highbank Road or Great Western Road. There will be traffic warning signs at the intersections of North Dennis Rd and Highbank Rd, North Dennis Rd and Great Western Rd as well as North Dennis Rd and Sheridan Rd, to alert drivers of the closure ahead.

Wilbur Park will remain fully open and accessible throughout the construction period.