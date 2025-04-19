BARNSTABLE – The Home Depot store on Independence Drive was evacuated about 3 PM Saturday afternoon after reports a gas line was struck inside the building. Fire crews shut off the main gas feed to the structure and ventilated the interior. National Grid was called to make repairs. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Home Depot in Barnstable evacuated after gas line struck inside the building
April 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
