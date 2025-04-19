You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Home Depot in Barnstable evacuated after gas line struck inside the building

Home Depot in Barnstable evacuated after gas line struck inside the building

April 19, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Home Depot store on Independence Drive was evacuated about 3 PM Saturday afternoon after reports a gas line was struck inside the building. Fire crews shut off the main gas feed to the structure and ventilated the interior. National Grid was called to make repairs. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

