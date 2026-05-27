Hours long standoff ends peacefully in Truro

TRURO – An hours long standoff ended peacefully Tuesday in Truro. A section of Aldrich Road was blocked off while a SWAT team and a negotiator worked to convince a person to surrender.
CWN has reached out to Truro officials for further details.
TRURO – An hours long standoff ended peacefully Tuesday in Truro. A section of Aldrich Road was blocked off while a SWAT team and a negotiator worked to convince a person to surrender.
CWN has reached out to Truro officials for further details.
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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