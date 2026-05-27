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Hours long standoff ends peacefully in Truro

May 27, 2026

TRURO – An hours long standoff ended peacefully Tuesday in Truro. A section of Aldrich Road was blocked off while a SWAT team and a negotiator worked to convince a person to surrender.

CWN has reached out to Truro officials for further details.

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