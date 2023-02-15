You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Human jawbone found on Nantucket

Human jawbone found on Nantucket

February 15, 2023

NANTUCKET – A human jawbone was found on the eastern shore of Nantucket Wednesday morning. The bone was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office for identification. The matter is under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office. Further details were not immediately available.

