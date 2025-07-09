You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis Fire Captain retiring after 35+ years

Hyannis Fire Captain retiring after 35+ years

July 9, 2025


HYANNIS – Hyannis Fire Captain Tim Lanman is retiring after more than 35 years on the job. Hyannis Firefighters invite you to a send off at the fire station at 95 High School Extension on Friday July 11th from 9-11 AM.

