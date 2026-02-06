You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis firefighters discover, extinguish fire in crawl space of residence

February 6, 2026

HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to 77 South Street sometime before 5 PM Friday. Crews investigating smoke discovered a fire in a crawl space under the building. The fire was extinguished and firefighters checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. South Street was closed in the area due to hoses and apparatus in the street.

