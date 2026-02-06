HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters were called to 77 South Street sometime before 5 PM Friday. Crews investigating smoke discovered a fire in a crawl space under the building. The fire was extinguished and firefighters checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. South Street was closed in the area due to hoses and apparatus in the street.
Hyannis firefighters discover, extinguish fire in crawl space of residence
February 6, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
