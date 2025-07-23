You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis hotel evacuated after elevated levels of carbon monoxide detected

Hyannis hotel evacuated after elevated levels of carbon monoxide detected

July 23, 2025

HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 8:67 Iyannough Road (Route 132) just after 9:30 AM. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected prompting the evacuation of the entire hotel. It was not immediately clear what the source of the CO was. No injuries were reported.

