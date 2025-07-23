HYANNIS – Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn and Suites at 8:67 Iyannough Road (Route 132) just after 9:30 AM. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected prompting the evacuation of the entire hotel. It was not immediately clear what the source of the CO was. No injuries were reported.
Hyannis hotel evacuated after elevated levels of carbon monoxide detected
July 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
