Hyannis man accused of violent assault with handgun in Abington

ABINGTON, MA – From Abington Police: This past weekend our overnight shift responded to a violent assault on Bedford Street. The victim reported being attacked and beaten with a handgun. This was a very targeted attack.

An exhaustive search took place but the suspect was not located. The overnight shift did an incredible job gathering intelligence that would aid in a successful arrest.

Over a 3 day span our detectives division worked tirelessly, utilizing law enforcement partners on Cape Cod and the State Police. Yesterday afternoon Detective Sergeant Lynch arrested Jhonatan Rodrigues, a 26 year old Hyannis man, in Brockton. Rodrigues is expected to be arraigned later today on the following charges:

Ch 265 S 15A – A&B Dangerous Weapon

Ch 275 S 2 -Threat to Commit a crime, To Wit Murder

Ch 269 S 10(a) – Firearm, Carry Without License

Ch 272 S 53 – Disorderly Conduct

The Abington police department remains committed to keeping our community safe.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.