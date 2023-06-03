Hyannis man arrested for carrying unlicensed firearm and drug offenses after incident Friday night



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police tell Cape Wide News that 31-year-old Hyannis resident Timothy Galvin Jr. was arrested and charged with 2 counts Carrying a Firearm without a License (2nd offense), and Possession of a Class A Drug (Fentanyl) with Intent to Distribute (2nd offense), and numerous other firearm and ammunition charges.

Galvin and a second individual were encountered by Sgt. Laber and Officer Gardiner to the rear of an address on Fresh Holes Rd. in Hyannis at approximately 10 PM. on Friday evening after police received a report of two masked males acting suspiciously in the area. After a brief foot pursuit, Galvin was caught and arrested. Two firearms were recovered as a result of the investigation at the scene.

Galvin is currently being held at the Barnstable Police Department, and his bail was set at $50,000.

The patrol and detective division are continuing to vigorously investigate the incident.