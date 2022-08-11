Hyannis man arrested on gun and drug charges following investigation



SANDWICH – Sandwich Police report that last Friday, as the result of a their investigation, Michael Gregoire, 35, of Hyannis was arrested on drug and firearms charges. During the course of the investigation it was learned that Gregoire was selling crack cocaine and pressed counterfeit pills and was in the possession of multiple firearms.

The Sandwich Police applied for and was granted a search warrant for Gregoire and the hotel room he was staying at in Hyannis. With assistance of Barnstable Police, the Cape Cod Drug Task Force and the Cape Cod Regional S.W.A.T. team the warrant was executed on Friday evening, August 5th. Gregoire was found to be in possession of 4 handguns, two of which were loaded and on his person. Police also discovered over 65 grams of cocaine, over 30 grams of pressed counterfeit “Percocet” pills believed to be fentanyl and over $1200 cash.

Gregoire was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday, on the following charges:

Trafficking in fentanyl (more than 10 grams)

Trafficking in cocaine (36 grams or more but less than 100 grams)

Carrying a firearm without a license (4 counts)

Possession of a firearm during a felony (3 counts)

Posssesion of a large capacity firearm during a felony

Firearm violation with a prior violent or drug crime

Improper storage of a firearm (2 counts)

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license)

Media release and photos furnished by Sandwich Police