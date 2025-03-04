Hyannis man pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm



BOSTON, MA – A Hyannis man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to illegally possessing a Chinese SKS .762 caliber rifle.

Donnell Pina, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. Senior District Judge William G. Young who scheduled sentencing for June 4, 2025. In November 2022, Pina, along with co-defendant Ryan Diefenbach was indicted by a federal grand jury.

In September 2021, Pina and Diefenbach possessed a Chinese SKS .762 caliber rifle. Due to felony convictions, Pina and Diefenbach were both prohibited from possessing firearms.

In October 2024, Diefenbach was sentenced to six years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The charge of being a felon in possession provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. Assistant United States Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of the Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.

