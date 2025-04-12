Hyannis Man Sentenced 19-20 Years For Kidnapping Incident

HYANNIS – On April 7, 2025, after a three week jury trial, 37 year old Anthony Russ of Hyannis was found guilty of multiple indictments including kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from a person, as well as intimidation of a witness. These indictments stemmed from the July 1, 2022 arrest of Mr. Russ by members of the Barnstable Police Department and Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement SWAT Team.

During the incident, which began at approximately 10:00 PM on June 30, 2022 and continued over the next several hours, Mr. Russ assaulted a 24 year old victim in Hyannis. Mr. Russ beat the victim, blindfolded and zip-tied the victim’s hands behind their back, and put them in the trunk of a car. After taking the victim out of the trunk of the car Mr. Russ held the victim against their will in the basement of a nearby house where he assaulted them with a large kitchen knife. Mr. Russ eventually released the victim threatening further harm if they were to report the nights events.

On July 1, 2022 the incident was reported to the Barnstable Police Department and then investigated by the Detective Unit with assistance from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, and Yarmouth Police Department. On Friday April 11th 2025 Mr. Russ was sentenced in Barnstable Superior Court to a total of 19-20 years state prison followed by 3 years probation upon release. Mr. Russ was sentenced on 2 counts of Kidnapping, 2 counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, 2 counts of Assault and Battery, 1 count of Larceny from a Person, and 1 count of Intimidation of a Witness.

From CWN archives:

(April 4th, 2013)

Well known suspect busted again for trafficking heroin

HYANNIS – Over the past 5 months, BPD Narcotics Detectives have been conducting a heroin and cocaine distribution investigation targeting Anthony “Little Ant” Russ, 25, of Hyannis. The investigation has involved numerous undercover purchases, extensive surveillance, and has centered upon two locations in Hyannis that Russ has utilized to distribute narcotics from.

On Tuesday, Det Lt Sean Balcom and Detective Brian Guiney obtained search warrants for the two Hyannis locations: 398 West Main St, Apt 2C, and 19 General Patton Drive. On Wednesday, BPD Narcotics Detectives and SCU Officers served the search warrants. Detectives recovered quantities of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in addition to $1,300 in cash. The street value of the drugs seized is approximately $5.000.00. Mashpee PD SCU Officer Mike Assad and his drug sniffing K-9 (Lola) are credited with locating the heroin hidden inside the body of an abandoned vehicle at 19 General Patton Drive.

Anthony Russ was arrested and charged with Trafficking Heroin (18-36 grams) as well as Possession of Cocaine and Marijuana W/Intent to Distribute. Due to his criminal history, Russ was held without bail overnight at the station and was due to be arraigned on Thursday in Barnstable District Court.

Media release and mugshot furnished by Barnstable Police.

(February 2nd, 2014)

Anthony Russ arrested again in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Anthony “Little Ant” Russ, a man well known to area police, was arrested again Saturday evening in Hyannis. Barnstable Police say Russ was a passenger in a vehicle that failed to stop on General Patton Drive and led police on a short chase down Bearse’s Way before stopping on Walton Avenue sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Russ is alleged to have thrown painkillers out of the car as it sped along.

Russ, 25 of Buzzards Bay, was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs and conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nicole Cabral of Sandwich, and another passenger, 26-year-old Kyle Fortes of Hyannis, are facing the same charges. Cabral was also charged with operating to endanger and failing to stop for police. Police including K-9s scoured the area for the discarded pills.

Russ was out on bail in connection with a stabbing incident at the Shanghai Restaurant in December and a prior drug case. Russ was acquitted of the 2007 murder of Jacques Sellars in Hyannis but sentenced to 2 1/2 years for assaulting a prison guard. He is being held on $30,000 cash bail on the latest incident.