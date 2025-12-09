You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Hyannis residents and businesses asked to conserve water after major main break

December 9, 2025

HYANNISFrom the Town of Barnstable: A water main break has occurred along a main distribution pipe within the Hyannis Water System. Contractors are onsite actively working on a repair, which is expected to take a few hours.

Residents and businesses in the Hyannis Water System may notice lower water pressure or reduced flow while our crews complete this work and are encouraged to limit water usage when possible.

Water remains safe to use, and service will return to normal as soon as repairs are complete. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Additional updates to follow.

Cape Wide News has learned several restaurants stopped serving dinner because of the water issue.

