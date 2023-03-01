FALMOUTH – Just before 1:30 pm Wednesday afternoon, Engine 21 responded to a reported hydraulic fluid leak on Maravista Ave in the area of Cypress St. Arriving on scene they located a fluid spill on Maravista Ave going southerly and then down Philadelphia St. A Nauset Disposal Truck was located at the end of the street. An estimated 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid had leaked from a broken hose line. Falmouth DPW provided sand to contain the leaked fluid and dike off any catch basins in the affected area. MASS DEP was contacted and is on site. MASS DEP will handle clean-up operations with an environmental clean-up company. Falmouth Police have closed Maravista Ave between Cypress St. and Bourne St. Please seek alternative routes.
Hydraulic oil spill closes Maravista Road in Falmouth
March 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
