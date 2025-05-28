ICE, federal partners conduct immigration enforcement operations on Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard

NANTUCKET – From Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Coast Guard conducted immigration enforcement operations on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard May 27. The operation yielded around 40 apprehensions including a documented gang member and at least one child sex offender.

“Operations like this highlight the strong alliances that ICE shares with our fellow law enforcement partners,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “ICE officers and FBI, DEA and ATF agents worked together to arrest a significant number of illegal alien offenders which included at least one child predator. Our partners in the U.S. Coast Guard facilitated a safe and efficient transport of the alien offenders off Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, ensuring the safety of the residents of those communities. ICE and our federal partners made a strong stand for prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing illegal aliens from our New England neighborhoods.”

Officers with ICE Boston and agents with FBI Boston, DEA New England and ATF Boston arrested around 40 alien offenders on the two islands, many of whom had U.S. criminality including a documented member of the notorious MS-13 street gang and at least one child sex offender.

“This operation highlights FBI Boston’s ongoing commitment to supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security with identifying and apprehending those who are breaking the law by violating our immigration laws and, in some cases, committing crimes that endanger public safety,” said Kimberly Milka, acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

USCG Sector Southeastern New England assisted the immigration enforcement operation by safely transporting aliens from Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. USCG provided small boats and a cutter to support ICE operations on the islands.

Members of the public with information about suspected immigration violations or related criminal activity are encouraged to contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or submit information online via the ICE Tip Form.