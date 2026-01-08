DENNIS – There were multiple reports of black ice during the morning commute Thursday. The most serious incident was a rollover crash on Route 6 near Route 134 in Dennis about 6:30 AM. According to reports the driver may have been ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Ample sun and rising temperatures should lead to improving conditions as the morning wears on.
Icy morning commute-one person seriously injured in Dennis rollover crash
January 8, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Two small earthquakes observed in Southern New England last night
- Massachusetts Fire Marshal reminds establishments of sparklers hazard after fatal NYE fire in Switzerland
- Boston Harbor cleanup leads to new shellfishing opportunities
- Barnstable Zoning Board to discuss proposed expansion of Centerville housing project
- Gov. Condemns rollback of CDC childhood vaccine recommendations as Cape Cod reports rapid flu spread
- Bird flu detected on Martha’s Vineyard
- LISTEN: Inspector General on Steamship Authority’s “ill-conceived” website project
- Flu cases on the rise in Massachusetts
- Sewer work continues along Dennis roadways
- Christmas tree collection begins in Provincetown
- Developer managing Revolution Wind sues Trump administration over pause order
- Fewer fire deaths in Massachusetts last year, but assisted living facility blaze was worst tragedy in decades
- Robert “Bob” Granger joins the Lower Cape Outreach Council’s Board of Directors