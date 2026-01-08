You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Icy morning commute-one person seriously injured in Dennis rollover crash

Icy morning commute-one person seriously injured in Dennis rollover crash

January 8, 2026

DENNIS – There were multiple reports of black ice during the morning commute Thursday. The most serious incident was a rollover crash on Route 6 near Route 134 in Dennis about 6:30 AM. According to reports the driver may have been ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Ample sun and rising temperatures should lead to improving conditions as the morning wears on.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 