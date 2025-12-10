IFAW, Wareham DNR rescue two dolphins in Wareham





WAREHAM – From Wareham DNR (WDNR): On December 8th, 2025 at approximately 10:45 AM, WDNR was dispatched to the area of Beaver Creek off of the Weweantic River for a report of two stranded common dolphins.

Upon arrival two dolphins were located alive and active on the marsh but out of the water due to the low tide. The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Marine Mammal Stranding Response Team was notified and immediately responded to the area. Both dolphins were able to be rescued from the marsh and transported to the awaiting marine mammal transport vehicle. The dolphins underwent a preliminary exam and were transported to receive a full evaluation. This effort is to ensure they can be released or if additional care needs to be provided. The two dolphins were weighed, the first was approximately 90lbs and the second was in the 150lbs range.

IFAW is a tremendous asset to our coastal communities and provides 24/7 responses when called into action along with their wide group of volunteers. We are extremely grateful for their rapid response to the area!