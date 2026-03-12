38-Year-Old Marstons Mills Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

MARSTONS MILLS – From Barnstable Police: On March 9, 2026 Barnstable Police Detectives, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located in Marstons Mills. As a result of the search warrant and follow-up investigation, 38-year-old Scott Grella of Marstons Mills was arrested on multiple Child Pornography charges. This search warrant and subsequent arrest was the result of a CyberTip received by the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that was

assigned to a task force officer from the Barnstable Police Department Investigative Services Division. The CyberTip alleged that an online account, later identified to be Grella’s, possessed and disseminated child pornography. The investigation also revealed that at least one of

Grella’s digital devices contained child pornography at the time of his arrest.

Grella was arrested and then booked at the Barnstable Police Department on the following charges:

1) Possession of Child Pornography

2) Dissemination of Child Pornography

Grella was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday March 10th, 2026 and ordered held on $3,000.00 cash bail. Grella is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 12th, 2026. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. This case is being prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.