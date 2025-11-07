You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Investigation underway after industrial accident involving a crane in Orleans

November 7, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

ORLEANSFrom the Town of Orleans: Earlier Friday, there was an industrial accident involving as crane at Rock Harbor in Orleans, where construction activity is underway as part of the ongoing Rock Harbor improvement project. The crash made contact with the building that houses Young’s Fish Market, which is closed for the season.

Fortunately – and most importantly – no one was injured. There are no environmental concerns associated with the incident.

The site is being secured, and the Town is working with the contractor and relevant parties to assess the situation. An investigation into the cause of the incident active and ongoing.

We ask the public to avoid the area while safety measures and the investigation continue. The Town of Orleans will provide verified updates once additional information becomes available.

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

