Joint press release concerning Falmouth Public School campus safety



FALMOUTH – From the Town of Falmouth: We care deeply about the safety and security of our students and school staff. We are grateful to the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Public Schools for taking action to keep our schools safe. We have full confidence in our local law enforcement in the work that has been done and will continue in collaboration with the school district to prioritize the safety and well being of the school children of Falmouth. We have a robust school safety plan that has been in place for years. Together, the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Public Schools regularly review, update, and practice this plan, and it can be implemented whenever necessary. For now, there is a police presence at the public schools, and the Falmouth Police Department is confident in the safety and security of local school students and staff under this plan. We appreciate the generous support of our law enforcement partners, to include the many mutual aid agreements that are in place with neighboring police departments. Should the police and school department officials deem additional resources are necessary, these local law enforcement mutual aid resources would be available, in addition to the State Police and Barnstable County Sheriff standing ready to assist as they have throughout this process. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is working hard on this case, and we are confident that the men and women of the DA’s office are doing everything they can to ensure justice is served.

We recognize the serious impact this has upon our students, families, and staff and encourage those in need of counseling services to reach out for support through the schools. With the unwavering support of our local and state elected officials, the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Public Schools want to reassure our community that the safety of your children is of paramount importance. An information session will be held on Wednesday, September 24 at 6:00 PM in the Lawrence School Auditorium and will be attended by the leadership team to include the Select Board Chair and Vice Chair, School Committee Chair, Police Chief, School Superintendent, and Town Manager. For more information or questions, please email either [email protected] or [email protected].