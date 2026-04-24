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Just in: Prescribed burn in Mashpee today (Friday)

April 24, 2026

Mashpee Fire/CWN (file)

MASHPEEFrom Mashpee Fire: The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and MassWildlife, in cooperation with the DCR Fire Control District 1, the Mashpee Fire Department, and other partners, are planning to conduct a prescribed fire at the Mashpee Pine Barrens WMA and on Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal lands in Mashpee, MA on Friday April 24, 2026.

The purpose of the prescribed fire is to improve wildlife habitat, reduce wildfire risk, promote traditional cultural values, and provide firefighter training. There may smoke in the area, so please pardon the inconvenience. The fire may be canceled if local weather conditions change. For more information about prescribed fire, visit

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