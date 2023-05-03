COTUIT – A car that crash in Cotuit Tuesday afternoon was reportedly stolen. The crash on Old Post Road in Cotuit happened around 3:30 PM Tuesday. The driver was not injured. Barnstable Police confirm the vehicle was stolen before the crash. Police say the driver was a juvenile so they cannot release any other information.
Juvenile accused of stealing car, crashing in Barnstable
May 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
