Juvenile accused of stealing car, crashing in Barnstable

May 3, 2023

COTUIT – A car that crash in Cotuit Tuesday afternoon was reportedly stolen. The crash on Old Post Road in Cotuit happened around 3:30 PM Tuesday. The driver was not injured. Barnstable Police confirm the vehicle was stolen before the crash. Police say the driver was a juvenile so they cannot release any other information. 

