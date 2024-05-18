BREWSTER – A kayaker is safe after capsizing into the chilly waters off Breakwater Beach in Brewster. It happened about 10 AM Saturday. The victim was able to right the craft before rescuers arrived on scene. Once on shore, the victim was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
Kayaker safe after capsizing off Brewster
May 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
