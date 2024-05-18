You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kayaker safe after capsizing off Brewster

Kayaker safe after capsizing off Brewster

May 18, 2024

BREWSTER – A kayaker is safe after capsizing into the chilly waters off Breakwater Beach in Brewster. It happened about 10 AM Saturday. The victim was able to right the craft before rescuers arrived on scene. Once on shore, the victim was evaluated for possible hypothermia.

