Kitchen fire reported at Barnstable Housing complex on Old Colony Way

HYANNIS – Just before 8:30 PM Tuesday, Hyannis Fire dispatched a 1st alarm at 500 Old Colony Road, Barnstable Housing for a past kitchen fire. Firefighters found the apartment filled with smoke and on arrival car 10 pulled the pull station to evacuate the rest of the building. The fire was out on arrival but units remained on scene overhauling and venting the apartment. No injuries were reported.