You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Kitchen fire reported in Centerville

Kitchen fire reported in Centerville

October 2, 2022

CENTERVILLE – Firefighters were called to a reported kitchen fire in Centerville about 11:15 PM Sunday. The firecwas mostly out when crews arrived but the second floor was checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 