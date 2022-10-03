CENTERVILLE – Firefighters were called to a reported kitchen fire in Centerville about 11:15 PM Sunday. The firecwas mostly out when crews arrived but the second floor was checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Kitchen fire reported in Centerville
October 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
