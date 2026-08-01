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Kite surfer evaluated after collision with a boat off Bourne

August 1, 2026

BOURNE – A kite surfer was evaluated after reportedly being in a collision with another vessel off Clipper Road in the Monument Beach section of Bournbe shortly before 3 PM Saturday. The victim reportedly suffered a shoulder injury and was transported to a hospital. Mass Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

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