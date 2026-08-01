BOURNE – A kite surfer was evaluated after reportedly being in a collision with another vessel off Clipper Road in the Monument Beach section of Bournbe shortly before 3 PM Saturday. The victim reportedly suffered a shoulder injury and was transported to a hospital. Mass Environmental Police will investigate the incident.
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Kite surfer evaluated after collision with a boat off Bourne
August 1, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne