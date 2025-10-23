SANDWICH – A full size dump truck rolled on its side in Sandwich around 8:20 AM Thursday. The incident happened on the ramp from Route 6 eastbound to Chase Road (Exit 63). The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A diesel fuel spill had to be contained and cleaned up. The ramp will be closed until the truck can be towed and the load of sand that spilled could be picked up. The Mass State Police truck team is investigating the incident.
Large dump truck overturns on Route 6 off ramp in Sandwich
October 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
