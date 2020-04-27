Large power outage hits Barnstable area



BARNSTABLE – A large power outage was affecting some 7.000 Eversource customers mostly in Barnstable. The trouble started sometime after 9:30 PM Sunday evening. The Centerville, Osterville, Marstons Mills and Cotuit area was hardest hit with a portion of Mashpee affected as well. There were reports of a pole fire and primary wires tangled in a tree. Earlier thunderstorms and continued gale force winds likely contributed to the outage. Repair crews were dispatched to restore service.