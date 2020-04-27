BARNSTABLE – A large power outage was affecting some 7.000 Eversource customers mostly in Barnstable. The trouble started sometime after 9:30 PM Sunday evening. The Centerville, Osterville, Marstons Mills and Cotuit area was hardest hit with a portion of Mashpee affected as well. There were reports of a pole fire and primary wires tangled in a tree. Earlier thunderstorms and continued gale force winds likely contributed to the outage. Repair crews were dispatched to restore service.
Large power outage hits Barnstable area
April 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
