HYANNIS – 4,300 Evetsource customers lost power in Hyannis about 1 PM Wednesday. The utility blamed equipment damage and reported it hoped to have service restored by 3 PM. Several traffic lights went out as a result. Drivers should treat such intersections as a 4-way stop. Further details were not immediately available.
Large power outage hits Hyannis
December 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
