You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Large power outage hits Hyannis

Large power outage hits Hyannis

December 10, 2025

HYANNIS – 4,300 Evetsource customers lost power in Hyannis about 1 PM Wednesday. The utility blamed equipment damage and reported it hoped to have service restored by 3 PM. Several traffic lights went out as a result. Drivers should treat such intersections as a 4-way stop. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 